Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay Roads

The City of North Bay says lines and intersections on major city streets will be re painted and completed by the end of the month.

The yellow and white dotted lines are contracted out while the intersections are done by City Crews and Public Works.

Due to weather and supply shortages globally painting is a bit behind but according to city officials it will be completed on time.

"It will be a lot brighter, in one day. As soon as the line contractor comes through, you will notice that big difference right away," said Jason Fournier, roads and traffic supervisor with The City of North Bay.

"Then the intersections, our crews will start getting out to those and everything will be marked up."

He said it's crucial to update these roads for drivers and pedestrians safety.

"Without the intersection, line markings, pavement markings and the signs it's just directional for motorists, pedestrians, and all that stuff so it's very important they get done."