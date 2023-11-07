Years of putdowns, sleeping during meetings leads to discipline hearing for northwest Ont. teacher

A teacher with the Lakehead District School Board in northwestern Ontario faced a disciplinary hearing this month mainly related to a series of insults to staff members and school board trustees.

Ian Norman MacRae is alleged to have made the comments between 2014 and 2020, according to the hearing notice.

There is a long list of allegations, including calling one person a ‘chicken man,’ another a ‘back-stabbing two-face lemming’ and yet another a ‘garden gnome.’

Other insulting names he used for his colleagues include ‘Jellybean,’ ‘Derwood’ and ‘Baby Pants.’ He referred to a trio of colleagues as ‘the Witches of Eastwick,’ another as ‘Jughead’ and yet another was ‘Nurse Ratchet.’

One person he called three names: ‘Sue Dummy Smith,’ ‘Slewfoot Sue’ and ‘Clueless Sue.’

The allegations don’t end with the nasty nicknames. MacRae is also accused of falling asleep during important meetings, including school board meetings, an anti-racism meeting with stakeholders, a meeting on cyberthreats and during a meeting to determine whether a student would be expelled.

He’s also accused of falling asleep at his desk or on his couch during the day.

He is also alleged to have made inappropriate comments about Indigenous people, called another colleague a liar and rubbed a colleague’s arm and said they were ‘special’ to him.

In total, the allegations against MacRae involve 19 colleagues or trustees.

The hearing was held Nov. 1. A decision has not yet been released.