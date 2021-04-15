Yellow Pages apologizes for not omitting ad for N.S. killer's denture clinic from phone book

Yellow Pages is apologizing after a coupon was printed in its latest phone book advertising the former denture clinic that once belonged to the killer behind Nova Scotia's mass shooting last April.

While the shooter's name doesn't appear in the book, his former business, Atlantic Denture Clinic, is advertised on a coupon offering a 10 per cent discount for dentures.

"For such a careless mistake to be made and shoved to each of the households of Nova Scotia is nothing short of appalling," said Sandra McCulloch, one of the lawyers representing the victims' families.

Max Meredith, a resident of West Chezzetcook, discovered the coupon this week. He noticed the same coupon printed in last year's phone book as well but is shocked it ended up in the book again.

'They made a major mistake'

"They made a major mistake," Meredith said. "I know they're going to say it won't happen again, but they got to start scrutinizing what they do because if it happened in this, it could happen in other parts of their business, huh?"

Bell Aliant's logo is on the phone book. A spokesperson told CTV News that Yellow Pages Group purchased Bell Aliant's directory business in 2007. Bell Aliant is a part of Bell Canada, the parent company which owns CTV.

Lawyer Sandra McCulloch told CTV News on Thursday morning she believed Bell Aliant should apologize.

"Whether it’s Bell who is primarily responsible for it or not, it’s ultimately a publication that’s been put out with their name on it," McCulloch said. "They have to bear some responsibility for it, whether they’re the ones who put the ad together or not."

Late Thursday afternoon Yellow Pages responded to CTV News' request for an interview with a statement and took responsibility for the error.

"Although completely unintentional, including the coupon for the Atlantic Denture Clinic in the directory was our mistake. We are very sorry," said Treena Cooper, Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel with Yellow Pages.