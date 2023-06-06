Yellow slide at Edmonton Expo Centre to be demolished
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Senior Digital Producer
Diego Romero
The big slide at the Edmonton Expo Centre will be demolished on Wednesday.
The Kiwanis slide, commonly known as the big yellow slide, opened in 1974 but hasn't been in use since 2019 due to structural problems, Explore Edmonton said.
"Most Edmontonians know the landmark and have braved the slide once or twice; there are also a lot of unforgettable traditions," said Explore Edmonton's Quinn Phillips. "But not to be forgotten, it was also a community builder, raising thousands for local and international groups."
Delnor Construction will demolish the slide at 10:30 a.m.
