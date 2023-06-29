Yellowknife man accused of impaired driving in fatal crash near High Level, Alta.

A Northwest Territories man is accused of driving while impaired in a fatal crash south of High Level, Alta., on Saturday.

According to police, the 24-year-old resident of Yellowknife was driving a Dodge Ram south in the northbound lane of Highway 35, about 10 kilometres north of the Highway 697 intersection.

The driver of a northbound Silverado truck "took evasive action" but was not able to avoid colliding with the Ram, Mounties said.

A 33-year-old woman in the Silverado's passenger seat died at the scene. The Silverado's driver, a 35-year-old man, sustained "serious injuries," according to police.

Both were also from Yellowknife.

The Ram's driver was charged with:

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death;

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm;

operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% causing death;

operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% causing bodily harm;

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm; and

operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was being kept in police custody until his next appearance in court on July 10.

High Level is about 700 kilometres north of Edmonton and about 700 kilometres south of Yellowknife.