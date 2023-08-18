Yellowknife residents watch wildfire approach the city from Ottawa

As officials in the Northwest Territories urge residents to leave its capital due to a nearby wildfire, visitors in Ottawa are anxiously watching the situation unfold in Yellowknife.

"The water bomber going over our house; apparently, it has been happening quite a bit," Laura Gavel said while looking at photos from Yellowknife.

Gavel, her husband and two young children arrived in Ottawa two weeks ago for a summer vacation. Her husband, an essential worker, has returned to Yellowknife while Gavel watches the situation from the capital.

"Now it's only 15 km," Gavel said about the distance between her home and the wildfire.

"I'm hopeful that my husband will be OK. But my husband has packed the truck and has all of our essential items and documents so if he does have to flee he at least has all of that stuff with him."

There are 236 fires burning in the Northwest Territories, and a wildfire was approximately 15 km from Yellowknife Friday morning. The Behchoko/Yellowknife fire is reported to be 166,000 hectares in size.

Yellowknife emergency physician Dr. Courtney Howard was travelling through Ottawa this week as the evacuation order was issued for the city.

"Mother Nature is in charge here, and we're just doing our best to work around her," Dr. Howard said about the temporary highway and airport closures in Yellowknife due to the wildfire smoke. She was waiting from work for her sister about a possible flight out of Yellowknife.

Howard is hearing stories from friends and family about the trip out of Yellowknife.

"People are travelling, from what I hear from my friends and family, in convoys," Howard told CTV News Ottawa. "For the most part, they've gotten together with neighbours, have extra jerry cans, and they are doing what they can to make sure that they don't run out of gas."

Officials in the Northwest Territories urged residents remaining in Yellowknife to leave by 12 p.m. Friday before the wildfire could cut off access. Sprinklers, water cannons and fireguards are being set up to protect the city of 20,000 people.

Howard says residents needed to buy extra supplies to ensure a "safe" trip out of the region.

"The highway has been closing off-and-on due to smoke for weeks now, and so people leaving know that this is the risk. That is one of the reasons why many people didn't leave until the official evacuation order, because these are long highways with no gas stations," Howard said.

Ollie Williams of Cabin Radio Yellowknife says the "smoke was intense" during his drive from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories.

"It is a dangerous, and a fraught drive," Williams told CTV Morning Live Friday morning, noting the only highway out of Yellowknife travels through the wildfire area.

Williams, the news editor for Cabin Radio Yellowknife, says 1,500 people were evacuated by air on Thursday, and another 2,000 people are expected to leave the city on Friday.

Gavel is constantly checking in with her husband to ensure he is OK.

"I was very fortunate that we didn't fly back to Yellowknife when he did because we would be stuck and not able to get out," Gavel said. "With the air quality being what it is and the rain, it would have been a real challenge for us."

