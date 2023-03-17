'Yes, this is a gun': Group of youths allegedly try fleeing Ontario police in a stolen vehicle

Ontario police charged a group of youths after catching them in an alleged stolen vehicle while carrying a “pen gun” with them.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a group of four youths who had tried to evade them in a stolen vehicle on Salem Road in Ajax.

Officers say they charged them all with stolen property “and other offences,” but did not clarify what those were.

However, police noted one of the group members was charged with weapons offences after they found a .22 cal pen gun.

Putting a whole new meaning to bullet pen, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says the pen gun is designed to look like an everyday ink pen and has been around since 1924.

These types of guns have two key components – the barrel, and the brass tube that’s fitted with a bolt, bolt face and a pocket clip.

No details were provided about the suspects or the property they allegedly stole.

Yes, this is a gun! Four youths arrested after trying to flee from police in a stolen vehicle on Salem Rd #Ajax. #TorontoOPP charged all youth with stolen property and other offences. One youth also charged with weapons offences after locating a .22 cal pen gun. pic.twitter.com/6vqJtbVWis