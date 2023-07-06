'Yes, you can get a ticket,' Cyclists slapped with hefty fine for blowing through stop sign

Several cyclists in Caledon received hefty fines for disregarding a stop sign in a community safety zone.

"Stop signs are for everyone, including cyclists," provincial police stated on social media. "Yes, you can get a ticket for not stopping at a stop sign on a bike."While police say most cyclists do stop, they want everyone to understand the rules of the road and safe riding for "zero road injuries and deaths."

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday morning and involved a group of seven cyclists.

The officer issued each a ticket for $180 for disobeying a stop sign in a community safety zone.

BIKE RULES OF THE ROAD

According to Ontario.ca bicycle safety, cyclists must allow vehicles to pass by staying as close to the right as possible, and motorists must maintain a minimum distance of one metre between the car and the cyclist.

Cyclists must obey bicycle traffic signals where installed and regular traffic signals otherwise.

By law, cyclists under 18 must wear a bicycle helmet, including while riding in a child carrier or bicycle trailer.

Cyclists are required to obey all traffic laws and have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists.

By law, bikes must have a bell or horn, lights and reflectors, including a white light on the front and red light on the back, and reflective tape.

