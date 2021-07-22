Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley Park

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.

The latest incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post on the service's Facebook page.

A woman was jogging along the seawall when she was bitten on the leg, the service said, adding that she suffered "minor injuries" from the attack.

Conservation officers are patrolling the park in hopes of locating the coyote that attacked the woman. The service said patrols are expected to continue for several days.

"We continue to urge the public to be alert and take precautions if in Stanley Park, in case of an encounter with an aggressive coyote," the service's post reads.

Wednesday's incident is the latest in a string of coyote attacks in the park since December.

Conservation officers captured and killed two coyotes in January, and four more last week, including one found in "very close proximity" to the scene of a recent attack on a toddler.

Officers have previously said they believe as many as six coyotes have been involved in recent attacks in the park.

The conservation officer service said it is working with "park rangers, area organizations, the municipality and wildlife biologists" on a long-term strategy for addressing and reducing coyote conflicts.