Yewande, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo gain a baby gorilla
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A baby gorilla has been born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
The rainforest enclosure was closed to the public on Wednesday and the zoo says it will have more details to share on Thursday.
Yewande, a 14-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been expecting.
Her first pregnancy ended in a stillbirth.
The dad gorilla is Jasiri.
