Yewande, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo gain a baby gorilla


Yewande. is shown in a photo shared to the Calgary Zoo's Facebook page on May 4, 2023. (Calgary Zoo)

A baby gorilla has been born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

The rainforest enclosure was closed to the public on Wednesday and the zoo says it will have more details to share on Thursday.

Yewande, a 14-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been expecting.

Her first pregnancy ended in a stillbirth.

The dad gorilla is Jasiri.

