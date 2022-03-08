YMCA Camp Henry keeping COVID-19 vaccination policy

YMCA Camp Henry is requiring all campers to be fully vaccinated in order to attend its overnight summer camp and family camp programs.

The camp at Point Pelee National Park announced Monday it would be maintaining a vaccination policy for all eligible participants in order to minimize disruption to its summer schedule and ensure the “safest possible environment.”

“Overnight camps such as Camp Henry are unique environments that include shared physical spaces such as cabins that are a core part of the fun, enriching experiences we offer but also make containment of any potential illness significantly more challenging than in other programs and places. Safety is a key priority for our Y, as is minimizing disruption to our summer operations,” a statement from the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario said.

Camp Henry offers overnight summer camps for campers aged five to 16 and day camp programs for first-time campers or families.

Ontario lifted mandatory proof of vaccination for all settings on March 1, however, businesses and other organizations are able to choose to continue requiring it.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we are following the guidance of experts, including Public Health authorities and the Ontario Camps Association, which have both strongly recommended COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages five years and older,” the statement said.

Camp Henry requires participants to have received the full series of doses as per the Ministry of Health at least two weeks before arriving at camp.

More information regarding the camp’s policy is available online.