YMCA in Orillia seeks public input to redefine services

Residents of Orillia are being given the chance to shape the future of the YMCA as it seeks to redefine its services and build a new facility in the region.

Jill Tettmann, the Simcoe-Muskoka YMCA President & CEO, emphasized the importance of asking residents about where the gaps are, stating, "We don't know what the needs are unless we ask the residents."

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka recently held the first of four engagement sessions where residents could voice their opinions and suggest how the Y can best serve their needs.

"Certainly, the overwhelming response was around youth and youth programming and the need to better serve youth locally," said Byrch & Associates principal consultant Ligaya Byrch.

The YMCA already offers several programs in Orillia, from childcare and before and after-school care programs to day camps, youth services, and immigrant services.

However, the YMCA has recognized that the needs of vulnerable people in the community have changed, and it is armed with a new multimillion-dollar community fund to help meet those needs.

Despite the closure of its buildings in Orillia and Barrie in 2020, the YMCA is still active in Simcoe Muskoka.

The closures highlighted a gap in the Y's service to the community, specifically in supporting programs, services, and financial assistance for families and youth to participate in health, wellness, and fitness programs.

Cost caused them to pivot from its original plan for a new home in Barrie, but the YMCA still has a $29.9 million government grant and is looking to find the right location for a new facility.

The last of the four public meetings will occur on April 20 at the library, and the YMCA hopes to have a plan based on a report from the meetings by late summer or early fall.

Orillia is the first municipality in the region to undergo this consultation approach, and from there, the YMCA plans to reach out to more communities.