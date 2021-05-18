YMCA of Eastern Ontario offering free online workout classes

As the stay-at-home order in Ontario continues, a local YMCA is helping to get people moving.

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario is releasing 10 free workout classes a week on its social media platforms.

"The YMCA anticipated the stay-at-home order extending itself, and we had a lot of vertical programing already available, but the staff got together and we realized that we still want to stay connected with the community at large with familiar faces," said CEO Rob Adams. "So, we launched a virtual platform of local content with our local instructors for the community for free."

The exercises will include things like weights and cardio for all ages, and they will run from 30 minutes to an hour in length.

"You don't have to be a member. You just go online and access it because we know that this pandemic has had a lot of impacts on mental and physical health, and we just want to do our part for the community," Adams said.

"We're going to continue providing videos and offering opportunities for our community for as long as this pandemic goes on. For as long as a stay-at-home order is in place, and as long as our doors are closed, we're going to do what we can."

The first videos appeared online on Monday. Adams says he's already heard positive feedback from people working out at home.

"They have local fresh faces that they are familiar with and they're friends with, it's been really positive," Adams said. "These workouts are for all ages and all demographics—social mobility issues, seniors, high intensity workouts—but at the at the end of the day, we're a charity and we serve the community. And that's why we want to reduce all the barriers and just keep it for free for everybody."

"The YMCA has been around here for over 160 years. We're going to be here in some way, shape or form for another 160 years," Adam's added.

The free videos can be seen on the YMCA of Eastern Ontario website here: http://eo.ymca.ca/virtual-y