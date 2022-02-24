YMCA of Lethbridge revamps annual fundraising campaign to include all ages

The Cor Van Raay YMCA of Lethbridge has announced a new fundraising campaign looking to benefit everyone in the community by getting active.

Shape Your Future will help support people who may be financially unable to participate in activates, need to access community services and developmental programs at the YMCA.

“At the YMCA we care about providing equitable access and quality programs to the community we serve,"said Pam Haapa-aho, YMCA of Lethbridge’s Director of Fund Development. "We know that when children, youth, adults and seniors...with barriers that help provide them from paying full fees are given equally opportunities to thrive, everyone wins.”

“Our goal is to help our community members live healthier, happier lives,” added Haapa-aho.

It was formally known as Strong Kids Campaign, which helped provide support for kids to participate in all programs offered at the YMCA throughout the year. However, the launch of the Shape Your Future will allow anyone in the community of any age to participate in activities.

“The YMCA continuously looks to meet the growing needs of the community by investing in areas such as quality childcare, health and recreation, active living, employment and community development,” said Haapa-aho.

“Shape Your Future funds programs (that) are now going to include older adults, seniors to become more engaged in our community,” said Marine Anderson, YMCA of Lethbridge adult and senior coordinator.

PROGRAM SUPPORT

The YMCA of Lethbridge says its has set a goal to raise $250,000 in annual donations for 2022 to help support different programs.

“The YMCA Shape Your Future campaign supports over 1,000 people here in Lethbridge with subsidized for YMCA memberships and programs,” said Kaley-Ann Beaudoin, YMCA of Lethbridge assistant membership coordinator.

Those on the YMCA board of directors say, 100 per cent of the funds donated will remain in community.

“From the drop in funds that a single user might pay, to a family membership that allows a household to attend our facility, to supportive government partners and to the loyal donors, all are key to supporting and benefit our community,” said Stephen Mogdan, interim chair of the YMCA of Lethbridge board of directors.

Donations for the new campaign can be made at the YMCA or online at LethbridgeYMCA.ca/Give-Today.