YMCA recognizes Windsor Police officers for community support for new Canadians

Four of Windsor's finest were honoured Thursday at the YMCA of southwestern Ontario.

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) officers were recognized for their determined commitment to diversity and welcoming practices for new-comers to Windsor-Essex.

The award presentation took place at YMCA headquarters on Victoria Avenue with local community partners in attendance.

Throughout the year, WPS officers, a select group belonging to the Windsor Police Community Service Branch, have engaged in activities designed to welcome, embrace, educate, instill fun, integrate and assist new Canadians into the community.

The local YMCA has played a key role in offering programs to assist newcomers in making Windsor-Essex their new home.

The charity organization offers many services that provides opportunities for growth, education and wellness for people of all backgrounds, beliefs and abilities – serving the community for over 160 years.

Sgt. Andy Drouillard said he is proud of the officers who made positive and enriching engagements for people who are new to the community with respect to language, traditions, climate, laws, policing, Canadian culture and customs.

Their efforts helped to reduce the culture shock experienced by some new immigrants upon moving to a new country.

"They [the officers] came to me and recognized that there was a need for this,” said Drouillard.

“They're like, ‘we're hearing from our community partners that there are a lot of newcomers coming. We need to provide the education to them, engagement opportunities, build relationships with police.’ So I said 'yes' say ‘yes’ to everything and they did. They answered that call."