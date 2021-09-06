Yoga group raises money for Special Olympic athlete to compete in Orillia

With yoga mats in hand, a group of people came together in downtown Barrie on Monday to work out for charity.

Several yoga and fitness classes were held at Meridan Place throughout Labour Day morning, with all donations supporting Special Olympic athletes in Ontario.

"Specifically to sponsor an athlete to participate in the Guardians half marathon that's in Orillia in October," said Kim Ridgers, the owner of Oxygen Yoga and Fitness Barrie south.

For the second year in a row, Ridgers and her team put on fitness classes, by donation only, to raise money for a yet-to-be-named Special Olympics athlete.

Several people wandered downtown on Monday morning to break a sweat with Oxygen's instructors.

Ridgers said she hoped to raise $300 to support an athlete.

"It's just amazing to see the turnout and support," said Ridgers.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Guardians Marathon and 5 km torch runs for the Special Olympics are scheduled to take place on October 17th.

Information on how to get involved can be found on the marathons website.