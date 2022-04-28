Yom HaShoah observed in London, Ont.
Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrace Day, was marked in London, Ont. Wednesday night.
The event included not only a recognition of the horrors of the past but of the reality of antisemitism today.
The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada’s special envoy for holocaust remembrance, gave a message to guests and dignitaries.
The Solemn event was held at the London Jewish community Centre.
He was joined by numerous local politicians from all levels of government, who attended in-person.
But the key focus was given to the families of Holocaust survivors who continue to live with tremendous pain and scars.
Over six million Jews were killed in Nazi death camps during the Second World War.
Wednesday’s event also included poems and the words of a young London documentary filmmaker who has produced a film on the Holocaust.
-
Man rescued from black rocks at Peggy's Cove ThursdayFor the second time this month, a person has slipped on the black rocks at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia.
-
Motion to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs set to return to Winnipeg city hallA Winnipeg city councillor plans to bring back a motion to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs after a similar one was narrowly defeated at city hall earlier this year.
-
Salvation Army’s Soap for Hope program offers those in need vital personal careThe Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is launching a program called Soap for Hope to provide community showers for those who are without a home.
-
2 men charged in hate-motivated attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police say two 21-year-old men are facing charges in connection with a brutal attack on a homeless man that occurred in late March.
-
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif HiraniAndrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
-
SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demandPeople are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.
-
STARS air ambulance marks 10 years of life-saving missions in SaskatchewanThis weekend marks a major milestone for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) in Saskatchewan.