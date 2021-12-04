YoMobile in Timmins serves 200 people a night on weekends

The 'YoMobile' has become a familiar sight in the Timmins City Hall parking lot every weekend in the cold months.

It's a former school bus turned place of refuge for people who need a bite to eat or a listening ear.

“Just been handing out a lot of food, coats, stuff like that, trying to help out where we can," said Dan Gloster a 'YoMobile' volunteer.

Gloster is also a member of the group 'Risk Takers' in the city and it has recently teamed up with the 'YoMobile' to give extra support.

“We’re a mental health-recovery group and that’s what we do, we help out our community. We partnered up with Mario and we have some big plans with him so we’re excited," said Gloster.

Mario Dussault is the founder of the 'YoMobile'.

“It’s eleven years now. I think the people listen me and if they have a heart to help me, help me.”

Dussault said the 'YoMobile' helps two-hundred people every Friday and Saturday night, but because of COVID, the YoMobile is only offering a take-out service as opposed to a warming station which is all the more reason this organization needs all the help it can get with donations of money, clothes or non-perishable foods.