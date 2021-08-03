York kayaker, 61, drowns on Rosedale River northwest of Kawartha Lakes

A Civic holiday kayaking trip has turned into tragedy after a 61-year-old York resident drowned on the Rosedale River in Fenelon Township, northwest of Kawartha Lakes.

According to police, emergency services received an urgent call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday with reports that a kayaker was stuck in turbulent water and had been swept into the undertow of the dam.

Police say witnesses were able to bring the kayaker to shore, where they administered first aid until Kawartha Lakes Paramedic services arrived and resumed life-saving efforts, but was later pronounced dead.