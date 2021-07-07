York Lake Regional Park introducing upgrades for visitors

While camping season in is full swing, York Lake Regional Park in southeast Saskatchewan in continuing to make upgrades to enhance visitors’ experience.

The York Lake Regional Park Board’s application for the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation grant has been accepted in order to continue developing the park.

Diane Rusnak, one of the board’s directors, said that the funds from the grant will go toward revitalizing a historic trail in the park, which is just south of Yorkton.

“We are adding benches, picnic area and lots of natural grasses and shrubs. They are all going to be planted and designated with signage,” said Rusnak.

Along with the trail, visitors will soon be able to access a new campsite in the park.

“We finished a little bit ahead of schedule. We are still in the throws of landscaping [and] for privacy we planted a thousand trees, we planted grass, and there is far more landscaping to come down the road,” said Robin Robinson, another board member.

The park introduced 20 new seasonal campsites with full service and amenities, including the new canteen.

“We have treats, ice cream, chocolate bars, chips, pop, and the list goes on for that. We have also put in place things that you may run our of for both campers and residents,” said Robinson.

The park has also introduced a toll booth at the entrance in order to continue developing and improving the park. According to the regional park’s bylaws, toll booths are required for all regional parks. Visitors are required to purchase their day and season passes at the toll booth or at the concession.

The park has served the community in Yorkton for a little over a century. The board said the upgrades are for the public to enjoy. Although there still is time before the new upgrades are complete, the board is encouraging visitors to stop by and enjoy some of the amenities that the park has to offer.