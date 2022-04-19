York officer charged for allegedly fabricating evidence during traffic stop

York Regional Police say an officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly searching a vehicle for drugs during a traffic stop on the basis of a false claim.

The stop occurred in Markham in October 2021.

After pulling over the vehicle, the officer decided to remove the driver and passenger from the car and to conduct a search.

The officer did find cocaine in the passenger’s purse, police said.

However he only claimed after the search that he had noticed cannabis and cocaine in the vehicle beforehand and that was why he searched it.

No physical evidence or information from other officers at the stop confirmed the presence of cocaine or cannabis visible prior to the search,” police said in a release.

The York Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau began an investigation after other officers came forward to a supervisor with concerns.

Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Jordan Nesbitt of Durham Region has now been charged with fabrication of evidence, obstruction of justice, and breach of trust.

He is set to make a court appearance in Newmarket on May 25.

Nesbitt has been a member of the force since 2019 and has been working in #5 District. He is now suspended with pay pending the outcome of the charges.

“I am deeply disappointed by this violation of the public trust, however, I am very proud of and commend those officers who came forward to report their concerns to their supervisors,” YRP Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

He added that such alleged actions “in no way, are a reflection of the dedicated and hard-working members of York Regional Police, who keep our community safe every day.”

A separate police disciplinary process will follow after the criminal charges have been dealt with, police said.