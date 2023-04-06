York police charge 42-year-old 'pastor' in connection with string of sexual assaults

A 42-year-old man, who identifies himself as a pastor, has been charged by York police in connection with a string of sexual assaults.

York Regional Police’s (YRP) Special Victims Unit commenced its investigation on Jan. 11, when officers heard of a 42-year-old woman being sexually assaulted in Newmarket, Ont.

According to police, the victim met the accused on social media, where police say he identified himself as an Iranian pastor and offered her help with housing as she was moving to Canada from Iran.

Between Sept. 10, 2022, to Nov. 10, 2022, officers say she was sexually assaulted while living in his home.

As a result of the investigation, York police learned of a second victim – a 40-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police say the second woman was sexually assaulted from Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 15, 2020, under similar circumstances.

York police say the accused is known to identify himself as a pastor and had been connected to an unnamed church in Richmond Hill.

Saeid Rezaei, of Newmarket, Ont., is facing multiple charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration, and two counts of uttering threats.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call YRP’s Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).