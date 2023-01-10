York police find missing Markham teen
A vulnerable teen from Markham who had been missing for more than 24 hours has now been located safe and sound.
The boy, who is 17 years old, had been last seen at around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 at his school in the area of Church Street and Ninth Line.
Police had raised concerns about the safety of the boy due to the fact that he had left the area on foot and was not dressed appropriately for the weather.
On Tuesday afternoon a command post was set up at Morgan Park in Markham to assist with the search for the boy.
However, at around 5 p.m. police confirmed that the boy had been located.
“YRP would like to thank all for their concern and assistance,” a message posted to Twitter stated.
It is not immediately clear where the teen was found.
Police have indicated that he is safe.
-
'Nothing but love': Comox SPCA hoping to find 140-pound dog its forever homeHe has his own dating profile, but that still hasn’t been enough to get a dog at the Comox SPCA his own forever home – yet.
-
Drag Storytime protest not deterring Sault alliesIt's been a busy few days for organizers of a 'Drag Storytime' in Sault Ste. Marie after learning someone was planning to protest the event this weekend at one of the library branches.
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drugWinnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Via Rail apology a 'slap in the face' says travellerAfter a disastrous Christmas travel period, which included cancelled and delayed trips, Via Rail has issued an apology to travellers. But one traveller says the apology is not good enough.
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insiderRumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.