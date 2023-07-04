York police issue warning after 5 overdoses and a death reported last weekend

York Regional Police have issued a warning after six incidents of suspected fentanyl overdoses—including a death—were reported over the long weekend.

According to investigators, officers responded to two overdose calls between midnight on July 1 and 1 a.m. on July 2.

Both victims, police said, had attended a party in the area of Beverley Glen Boulevard and Dufferin Street in Vaughan and taken cocaine believed to be laced with fentanyl.

A third victim was found unresponsive in a Vaughan bus shelter on July 1. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Police say that cocaine was found on the victim.

Three other occurrences of suspected fentanyl overdoses were reported in Newmarket and Georgina throughout the Canada Day weekend, police said. At least one of those incidents also involved cocaine that was believed to be laced with fentanyl.

In its warning to the public, York police say that any drug can be potentially lethal.

“Street drugs can contain other drugs that could be life threatening ad the user may not know what they are actually ingesting until it’s too late,” officials noted in a news release issued Tuesday.

Symptoms of an overdose include slow or irregular breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness.

Individuals can also experience minor side effects such as dizziness, drowsiness, headaches, nausea and vomiting.