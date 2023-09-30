York police issue warning following string of overdoses in Newmarket
York police have issued a warning to the public following a string of opioid overdoses, one of them fatal, in the Newmarket area.
Police say officers responded to an overdose call on Friday at 7:35 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they located a 35-year-old woman without vital signs. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
In the hours that followed on Friday, York police responded to four more calls for suspected overdoses. Three of these calls were located in the area of Penrose Street and Bayview Avenue, and one was on Septonne Avenue. Three of these incidents were believed to be non-fatal overdoses.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-5423, ext. 7817.
