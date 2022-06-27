York police looking for witnesses, video following fatal north Vaughan crash

Police in York Region are looking for witnesses and video footage after the driver of a black Honda Civic struck a hydro pole in north Vaughan and died.

On Sunday, June 26, at about 11:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a stretch of Jane Street, north of Teston Road, for a single-vehicle collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle had veered from the southbound lanes of Jane Street and straight into a pole.

The driver, who has only been identified as a 32-year-old Toronto resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

York Regional Police's major collision investigation unit continues to investigate.

Jane Street was closed between Kirby and Teston roads until about 5 a.m.

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage from the crash or area is urged to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.