York police looking for witnesses, video following fatal north Vaughan crash
Police in York Region are looking for witnesses and video footage after the driver of a black Honda Civic struck a hydro pole in north Vaughan and died.
On Sunday, June 26, at about 11:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a stretch of Jane Street, north of Teston Road, for a single-vehicle collision.
They arrived to find a vehicle had veered from the southbound lanes of Jane Street and straight into a pole.
The driver, who has only been identified as a 32-year-old Toronto resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
York Regional Police's major collision investigation unit continues to investigate.
Jane Street was closed between Kirby and Teston roads until about 5 a.m.
Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage from the crash or area is urged to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.
