York Region adds runny nose, sore throat back to school COVID-19 screening list
York Region's health unit will require students who have a runny nose and sore throat to remain home from school despite the province removing those symptoms from the COVID-19 school screening list.
"We have found that many of our COVID-19 cases exhibited those particular symptoms," said Dr. Karim Kurji, medical officer of health for York Region. "I think this is quite in keeping with the province's direction, generally."
On Monday, the province modified its screening guidance for schools and daycares to no longer include runny noses, sore throats and headaches among the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.
The modified screening list includes five symptoms now that are "most commonly associated" with the virus.
They are fever and/or chills, coughing or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss of taste or smell, nausea, and vomiting and/or diarrhea.
-
Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rain to most of the MaritimesMost of the Maritime region can expect rain with some areas seeing heavy rain and downpours.
-
Man convicted in murder of teen outside Calgary nightclub eligible for earlier paroleOne of four men convicted in connection with the swarming, beating and fatal stabbing of Lukas Strasser-Hird in Calgary's Beltline in 2013 has successfully appealed the parole eligibility of his sentence.
-
'All I heard was 'pop, pop'': Victoria police investigating murder in upscale neighbourhoodNeighbours in an upscale Victoria neighbourhood say they awoke to the sounds of possible gunfire Tuesday.
-
'Ashamed' Vancouver surgeon apologizes for telling South Asian man to 'crawl back to Surrey'The head of Vancouver Coastal Health has admitted the organization didn’t do enough after learning a surgeon had made 'racist' comments, apologizing to staff and including an statement of contrition from the doctor involved.
-
London police vehicle involved in collisionThe crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Queens Avenue and Quebec Street
-
Saskatoon health official urges individuals to voluntarily mask up as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the cityEven without a public health order in place, the city's medical health officer is urging Saskatoon residents to mask up voluntarily if they are not already doing so.
-
CK welcomes new immigrantsNew immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 to 19, 2021.
-
Halifax police want information on driver who offered teen a driveHalifax Regional Police say around 12:30 last Thursday afternoon, a man in a black pick-up truck approached a 15-year-old youth who was walking near the intersection of Glenora and McLennan Avenue in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia Mounties issue more than 40 tickets and warnings at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick borderThe Nova Scotia RCMP says it recently issued more than 40 tickets and warnings under the Motor Vehicle Act near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.