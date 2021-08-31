York Region adds runny nose, sore throat back to school COVID-19 screening list

York Region's health unit will require students who have a runny nose and sore throat to remain home from school despite the province removing those symptoms from the COVID-19 school screening list.

"We have found that many of our COVID-19 cases exhibited those particular symptoms," said Dr. Karim Kurji, medical officer of health for York Region. "I think this is quite in keeping with the province's direction, generally."

On Monday, the province modified its screening guidance for schools and daycares to no longer include runny noses, sore throats and headaches among the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The modified screening list includes five symptoms now that are "most commonly associated" with the virus.

They are fever and/or chills, coughing or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss of taste or smell, nausea, and vomiting and/or diarrhea.