York Region back-to-school delayed in wake of snowstorm

As communities in York Region grapple with clearing streets and sidewalks of snow, students the public and private boards will have to wait at least another day to reunite with their classmates.

York Region District School Board posted on social media that students will learn remotely on Tuesday, and they are asking parents not to send their children to school.

"Due to today's significant snowfall amount and continuing conditions of roads, sidewalks and school parking lots, schools and board locations will be closed to students on Jan. 18," the York public school board's website stated.

York Catholic District School Board was also closed, as students remained with their online classes for yet another day.