The last few days have been a scramble for some York Region business owners.

“Today and yesterday have been absolutely insane,” Theresa Kelly, owner of The Hair Company in Newmarket, said Sunday.

On Friday, the provincial government announced York Region would be entering the red zone of its COVID-19 recovery strategy on Monday.

Kelly and her staff have spent the weekend finishing up renovations and responding to hundreds of requests for appointments.

It’s also been a busy weekend for staff at Function Studios, a women’s boutique gym in Newmarket.

“Lots of re-cleaning and sanitizing and just making sure we are up to speed with any new signage requirements, “ said owner Kelly Punzo.

But after multiple lockdowns, both business owners say they are better-prepared, and have found creative ways to adapt and even expand during the pandemic.

Function Studios has developed a fitness app, offering virtual classes at a much lower cost than the in-person version.

“We’ve designed these classes for people with very limited equipment at home and perhaps limited space,” explained Punzo.

Punzo is thrilled to welcome people back into her studios, but she understands that not everyone will be comfortable.

“Our seniors will perhaps choose not to come back just yet, understandably so, so we’re thinking they’ll continue with the app.”

The app also provides added stability in a year where fitness centres have faced a long line of setbacks.

“Just in case, the gym wasn’t gonna make it; we have this,” said Punzo.

After watching so many salons close during the pandemic, Theresa Kelly has launched a business, called ‘Salon Biz’ to help.

Kelly plans to share with other salons how she managed to succeed throughout the pandemic.

North Bay Parry Sound, Peel, and Toronto are the last regions in Ontario to remain under the stay-at-home order. That order will be in effect until at least March 8.