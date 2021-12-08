York Region confirms 4th Omicron case due to travel

Public health confirms a Markham woman is the latest York Region resident to contract the Omicron variant.

According to Dr. Barry Pakes, the woman is between the ages of 19 and 34, and contracted the latest variant of concern through travel, bringing the region's Omicron case count to four.

"I think we're going to continue to have a trickle of cases here," said Dr. Pakes.

"The good news in our case in York Region is that these individuals are isolating, and I'm not concerned about the risk to the community," he added.

A child living in Vaughan contracted the Omicron variant after travelling to Southern Africa, becoming York Region's first positive case.

The health unit has also confirmed two women who live in the same home as the infected child also screened positive for the Omicron variant.

As case counts continue to rise across the province, York Region's top doctor believes the main area of transmission lies within children between the ages of five to 11.

Dr. Pakes believes that once this age group is vaccinated against the virus, it could help slow the rise in cases.

"We've vaccinated a quarter of the five to 11 group in York Region, which is really terrific," he said.

"We're looking forward to getting to 50 per cent then getting to one 100 per cent and getting those second doses in, and then hopefully that area of transmission is really going to be a thing of the past," he concluded.