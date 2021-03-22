Residents 70 years and older in York Region are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit is expanding its vaccine rollout to include anyone born in 1951 or earlier.

Starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., qualifying residents can book online to receive the shot at one of seven clinics, including Newmarket and Georgina.

Mobile outreach teams will begin vaccinating homebound individuals this week.

A drive-thru clinic at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will open on March 29 for anyone with an appointment.

Other clinics are located in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill. The full list of clinics, and how to book an appointment, can be found on the health unit's website.