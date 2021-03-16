York Region is expanding its phase one rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to include more high-priority health-care workers.

The municipality says all front-line health-care workers who interact with patients or clients are now eligible, including chiropractors, registered massage therapists, opticians, naturopaths and psychologists, to name a few.

York's chief medical officer of health says over 60 per cent of residents 80 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

The region launched a vaccine booking system two weeks earlier than the province, allowing it to move quickly through the numbers.

York Region Public Health said anyone 80 and older, plus high-priority health-care workers, will be vaccinated simultaneously.

Five out of the six vaccination clinics in York Region will continue to use the existing booking portal while monitoring the provincial system.