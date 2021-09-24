York Region modelling forecasts troubling COVID-19 numbers by December
Troubling independent modelling in York region finds that COVID-19 case counts that appear to have levelled off for about a month could multiply by December.
"They're predicting around 245 cases a day as of December the first," says the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji.
Over the past week, the region saw roughly 60 cases per day.
"So we have to be guarded, and we really have to encourage those folks that aren't vaccinated yet to please go and get vaccinated," Kurji adds.
The health unit has declared outbreaks at four schools, two child care centres, and three workplaces.
Still, the medical officer of health remains confident.
"We're already seeing some erratic behaviour in the cases on a day-to-day basis, and I personally think that may be a sign to say that we're reaching the herd immunity levels that we need to get these numbers under control," Kurji notes.
The health unit is holding walk-in vaccination clinics at several locations.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor release from Chinese prisonMichael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for nowThe demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
Farmer receives lifetime ban from cattle ownership after violating animal protection actA case of animal cruelty has resulted in a $21,000 fine and lifetime ban on cattle ownership for a women from Love, SK.
-
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on WharncliffeA serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
-
'It's completely different': KW Oktoberfest returns with new pandemic restrictionsWaterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival officially kicked off Friday with new COVID-19 restrictions at the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.
-
Get back to work: Struggling business community demands more action from federal governmentThe Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling on Justin Trudeau's newly elected Liberal minority government to get back to work as soon as possible and provide a pandemic recovery playbook.
-
A timeline of events in the case of Meng WanzhouU.S. Justice Department officials and Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her. On CTVNews.ca, you can see the years-long timeline in the major geopolitical case.
-
Same OPP officer lays three separate stunt driving charges in 24 hoursOne OPP officer has charged three drivers with stunt driving in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.
-
Elections Canada awaiting official word from lawyers before recount is called in Winnipeg ridingElections Canada says it is awaiting official word from lawyers before a recount is called in a Winnipeg riding where Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz clung to victory with just 24 votes.