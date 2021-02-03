A York Region police officer has died after she was involved in a snowmobiling crash while off duty earlier this month.

“With profound sadness I share the passing of one of our members,” Chief Jim MacSween said in a tweet Tuesday evening. “Det. Const. Meghan Crook was critically injured in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 2 and tragically lost her battle today.”

"Her friends, colleagues and family are in our thoughts."

The circumstances surrounding the snowmobile crash have not been made public.

Crook had been with the police force since 2014, according to MacSween.

The York Regional Police Association said in a tweet Tuesday night that Crook will be remembered "as always having a smile on her face and her dedication to helping those in need."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Det. Const. Meghan Crook’s family, friends and @YRP colleagues during this difficult time. https://t.co/j2kIt6JnGJ