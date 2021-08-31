York Region Public Health to require residents to log contact lists for events, private parties

York Region residents will soon have to log who attends a gathering in public or at their home as the health unit grapples with COVID-19 contact tracing.

The health unit has had trouble tracing possible cases following a basketball tournament in Markham earlier this month.

York Region Public Health declared an outbreak at the Battle Arena, where the tournament was held after seven cases were confirmed.

Public health issued a notice to anyone who attended that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

"With the delay in obtaining contact lists from the event organizer, this public notice is being issued to help inform individuals who may have been in attendance," a notice from York Region Public Health read.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji, tells CTV News he is drawing up a Section 22 order requiring any host to record those who attend their event, including birthday parties.

Kurji says the specifics of the order are still being worked out, including how big a gathering has to be to require a contact list.

Failing to comply with an order issued by public health could result in a hefty fine of up to $5,000 per person for each day of the offence.