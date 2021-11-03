York Region ready to roll-out third doses and vaccines for children 5 to 11

York Region is preparing to roll out COVID-19 booster shots starting Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced it was expanding eligibility for third doses to include residents born in 1951 or earlier, health-care workers, Indigenous peoples, and seniors in congregate settings, among others.

A complete list of who is eligible for the third dose in Ontario is available here.

Dr. Richard Gould said in preparation, the health unit increased staff and clinic availability and enhanced the booking system.

"We are switching to an increased reliance on booked appointments for these third doses as opposed to walk-ins," said York Region's acting medical officer of health.

Dr. Gould said anyone wanting their first or second COVID-19 shot could still walk-in at a clinic, but the health unit would make adjustments to the booking process to avoid lineups for third doses.

Dr. Gould noted vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness and hospitalization, and a third dose is a good measure after six months of the second shot.

CHILDREN 5 TO 11 VACCINE ROLLOUT

This week, American health officials signed off on a Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Dr. Gould said he's hopeful a similar approval will happen north of the border but is unsure when Health Canada will grant its approval.

Along with preparing to administer third doses, Dr. Gould said the health unit would be ready for a new round of eligible children once the province gives the go-ahead.

"We're also setting up a number of clinics that would be called School Hubs. They'll be provided in the later afternoon, like a high school site, and a network of schools in the area," said Dr. Gould of vaccinating the younger population.

Dr. Gould concluded by noting that vaccinating children would better protect them from serious illness and allow them to get back to regular activities.