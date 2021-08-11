York Region's top doctor concerned with COVID-19 case rise

Rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario has York Region's top doctor concerned for what the Fall might bring.

On Tuesday, Dr. Karim Kurji said the cases in the York region have reached peak levels, similar to that of the first COVID-19 wave.

According to Dr. Kurji, local modelling shows the spike in cases will continue into the Fall, with daily cases climbing to 120 by late October.

"It's very important that we analyze what we are seeing, and of the 357 cases we've reviewed recently, 59 of those happen to be in children," said Dr. Kurji.

Children under 12 are still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kurji said many of the children infected in York region had contracted the virus from close contacts who are unvaccinated.

"It is incumbent that all of us who are unvaccinated should try to protect our children by getting vaccinated as soon as possible," said Dr. Kurji during an interview with CTV Barrie.

When the new school year begins in September, Dr. Kurji believes the classroom should be a safer environment for children because students aged 12-17 and their teachers are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and case numbers are lower than the previous semester.

"However, we would be assisted more so if the incidents of COVID-19 in the community is kept low," said Dr. Kurji.

Dr. Kurji said 53 per cent of the recent cases are being found in people under 29 years old, many of whom are unvaccinated.

With the help of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kurji said pop-up clinics and mobile vaccination centres are being rolled out to help ensure everyone has access to a COVID-19 vaccine. Although Dr. Kurji said, it might not be an access issue for some who remain unvaccinated.

"We believe there may be individuals who are probably wanting to take their time deciding and probably watching. However, the time is running out," said Dr. Kurji.

He said to be fully vaccinated it will take six weeks— and with many believing Ontario is entering the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic—it's important to make that decision soon to avoid overwhelming the hospital system.

"It's something that is preventable, and of course, it would keep our children safe as well if we got vaccinated," said Dr. Kurji.