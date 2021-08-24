York Region's top doctor recommends kindergartners mask up

York Region's littlest learners could be headed to school with masks tucked into their backpacks.

In the face of climbing cases, medical officer of health Dr. Karim Kurji is recommending to school boards that kindergarten students wear masks where possible to guard against COVID-19.

While the provincial government is only requiring students in grades one through 12 to be masked, Dr. Kurji says the recommendation for kindergartners is in line with advice from the Ontario science table to consider masking when incidence rates rise.

Child care operators should receive instructions for screening soon.

Kurji concedes the return to class with children younger than 12 unable to be vaccinated will be "a little challenging" but says schools have been open before with a high incidence rate of the virus.

He underlines not only a higher case count but also more ICU admissions, including of people in their 30s.

"Given all that, it is prudent that those of us who surround children continue to access vaccinations," Kurji says.

He singles out the under 35 age category, of which only 68 percent are fully vaccinated, compared with 77 percent of the region's population over the age of 12.

Kurji warns that those who are vaccinated shouldn't let their guards down.

"We are finding an increasing proportion of cases being in the fully vaccinated individuals," he notes.

"Those that are fully vaccinated are less likely to be hospitalized and get serious illness. However, if they do get infected, they can be infectious as well."

As kids go back to class, Kurji thinks it makes sense for everyone to go back to the basics of COVID-19 protection measures: reducing contacts, wearing masks indoors, practicing physical distancing, and washing your hands regularly.