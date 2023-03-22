York Regional Police aim to raise $100K to support Southlake's Pediatric Oncology Unit

York Regional Police (YRP) launched its Be a Hero campaign supporting the Pediatric Oncology Unit at Southlake Hospital.

"It's about supporting children who have gone through cancer. When we talk about why Southlake, it's because it's in our community, and it supports the families and those children who are going through those treatments," said YRP Deputy Chief Paulo Da Silva. "There have been so many of our community members, so many of our own members, we all know someone that has been impacted by cancer."

This year's child ambassador and cancer survivor is five-year-old Charlotte Wilson, who was joined by her father, YRP Const. Joe Wilson.

"When Charlotte was diagnosed with leukemia, her treatment was at SickKids Hospital in Toronto for about eight months, and then we were able to go home and do outpatient care between SickKids and Southlake Oncology Clinic," her father said.

Const. Wilson said an event such as this one is vital, as it supports families that live nearby.

"Being inside the hospital day in and day out, it's important to keep the money flowing in there to offer a high standard care for the children," he said.

Over the past 19 years, these events have raised more than $350,000 for essential services at the Southlake Hospital.

"At Southlake's Pediatric Oncology Clinic, we saw 1,300 visits for children and families last year. So, the funds raised through this event ensures that we have the tools and the support so that those children don't have to travel to SickKids or downtown for their care," said Lesley Ring, vice president with Major Gifts & Campaigns at the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

The head-shaving event will take place on April 22 at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

This year's fundraising goal is $100,000.

Sign up for a shave! A head shave that is. We, along with @CentralYorkFire & @YorkParamedics, launched our #BeAHero campaign to support paediatric oncology through the @SouthlakeFndn.



Join the fight on April 22, so we can conquer cancer together!



Info at https://t.co/eMe1EZrf1D pic.twitter.com/DDAm5gvDvy