York Regional Police get top marks for employers: 2024 report

For the ninth year in a row, York Regional Police has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top 100 employers for 2024.

The Top 100 Employers project recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

"It is an honour for York Regional Police to continue to be named one of GTA's Top 100 Employers," said Police Chief Jim MacSween. "We strive to ensure our members are well-developed and supported in a rewarding career, with access to the best training and health and wellness programs. We work hard to ensure our members feel welcome, included, valued and respected in a professional environment."

Employers are graded on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception:

Physical workplace

Work atmosphere and social

Health, financial and family benefits

Vacation and time-off

Employee communications

Performance management

Training and skills development and community involvement

Some of the benefits that set York Regional Police apart from other GTA employers include:

Leader in both programming and benefits that recognize and support employees with health and wellness initiatives

Extensive training, mentoring and career planning services available to all employees

Providing employees with hybrid/remote work options and other flexible arrangement programs

Additionally, York Regional Police is one of the few police services in Canada to have licensed clinical psychologists and other mental health clinicians on staff to provide its members with rapid access to consultation services, well-developed training programs related to mental health, as well as expertise and knowledge to advise on mental health policy and planning.

The Greater Toronto's Top 100 Employers competition is an editorial project by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals.