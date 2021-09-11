York Regional Police Homicide Unit leading investigation into Georgina stabbing

Yellow police tape surrounds two trailers in the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course in Georgina on Saturday. Police markings are scattered on the ground as police try to determine what happened Friday night.

One neighbour says, "All I know is somebody got stabbed. I saw all the lights, then I saw the helicopter come in, so I knew there was something up".

Friday evening, police told CTV News there was a stabbing at the trailer park. Today, police are saying very little. Only that the homicide unit is conducting an investigation, but what happened is still not known. The trailer park and golf course owner says there are about 200 trailers on the property right now. The majority of them will close up for the season next month.

Joe Klesidz says, "It's really shocking, believe me, it was very, very shocking that it happened we've never had any trouble in our 48 years here".

People who live in the park woke up to see the two homes tapped off and under police guard.

Wayne Hodgkin says, "It's pretty devastating that it happened here; you know this is a good park."

The owner of the park says there is no video surveillance on the property. York Regional police are not releasing any other information until next of kin is notified, and that could be as late as Monday.