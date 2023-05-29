York Regional Police investigate fatal crash in King Township
One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck hauling a large trailer in King Township this morning.
The deadly crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Jane Street, between Lloydtown-Aurora Road and Davis Drive.
Speaking at the scene on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police confirmed that a motorcyclist in his 30s was killed.
Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was heading south on Jane Street when he collided with a pickup truck that was exiting a private driveway.
The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the pickup truck, who were not injured, are cooperating with the investigation, police say.
York Regional Police’s Major Collision Unit has been called in and will reconstruct the crash to determine how the collision occurred.
Several witnesses have been interviewed by police, investigators confirm.
Officers are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area around the time of the crash to contact York Regional Police.
-
London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the weekSunny, hot and dry conditions remains in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
-
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apologyPride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
-
The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for OttawaEnvironment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.
-
'A sport of cruelty': Ex-conservation officers against Ontario hunting dog expansionTwo former Ontario conservation officers are imploring the province to reverse plans to expand a sport that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.
-
Mayoral hopefuls face off in debate co-hosted by Toronto Star, United Way, TMUSix of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.
-
Tornado surveyors search for damage following first confirmed twister of 2023 in Sask.Contrary to popular belief, a tornado can’t be rated by the way it looks, rather by the destruction it leaves behind.
-
BMO donates $2 million to The Royal to help fund depression treatmentsThe Royal is receiving $2 million dollars from BMO, in the single-largest corporate gift made to the hospital in its history.
-
Beware the angry birds near the Rideau CanalNesting red-winged blackbirds are back in Ottawa, another sign spring has returned. But people running near the Rideau Canal say they've been hit by a wave of unexpected attacks.
-
Putting Surrey Memorial Hospital's ER on diversion may be the only 'responsible recourse,' staff letter saysFrontline health-care workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital say the emergency room should be shut down to new patients if staff shortages continue to create "perilous" conditions for people in need of urgent care.