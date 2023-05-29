York Regional Police investigate fatal crash in King Township

One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck hauling a large trailer in King Township this morning.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Jane Street, between Lloydtown-Aurora Road and Davis Drive.

Speaking at the scene on Monday afternoon, York Regional Police confirmed that a motorcyclist in his 30s was killed.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was heading south on Jane Street when he collided with a pickup truck that was exiting a private driveway.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the pickup truck, who were not injured, are cooperating with the investigation, police say.

York Regional Police’s Major Collision Unit has been called in and will reconstruct the crash to determine how the collision occurred.

Several witnesses have been interviewed by police, investigators confirm.

Officers are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area around the time of the crash to contact York Regional Police.