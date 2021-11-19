York Regional Police officer charged in theft investigation
York Regional Police have charged one of their officers after allegedly stealing money found instead of returning it to its owner.
Police said Const. David Runge attended a call in Georgina on Nov. 11 about a cellphone and money being found.
Runge picked up the items but only allegedly returned the phone to the owner.
Police said the owner later reported that the money was not given back to them.
Following an investigation by YRP’s Professional Standards Bureau, police announced Friday that 42-year-old Runge from Lindsay was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and breach of trust.
Runge, a YRP member since 2004 and recently worked at the #3 District, has also been suspended with pay.
He will appear in a Newmarket court on Dec. 21.
