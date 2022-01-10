York Regional Police opens new headquarters in Newmarket
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
York Regional Police District One has a new home in Newmarket.
The new District One headquarters, located at 429 Harry Walker Parkway South, opened on Monday.
While there won't be a public tour of the new facility, the station will be open for anyone requiring assistance every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For over fifty years, the old headquarters was located at 240 Prospect Street and will be repurposed for administrative units.
The new 49,000 square-foot facility will serve a growing population of about 200,000 people in Newmarket, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, King Township and a small portion of Vaughan.
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.
-
City hall looks to tighten rules for election signs before 2022 campaign seasonCouncillors want to ensure new restrictions on the size and placement of election signs won’t also restrict democracy.