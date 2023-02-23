York Regional Police set new polar plunge record

With temperatures far below freezing, many officers in York Region rallied together to take a frosty dip to bring in thousands for a good cause.

On Thursday, York Regional Police, alongside the York Regional Police Association, held its annual Polar Plunge in Aurora. More than 100 people, many of them officers, took the plunge in honour of Special Olympics Ontario.

We made a splash and raised some cash in support of @SOOntario at our #PolarPlunge.



With more than 100 plungers and nearly $50,000 raised, it was our most successful plunge to date. Thanks to everyone who participated and to the @YRPAca for hosting the event. #FreezinForAReason pic.twitter.com/wrocgltrCF

"York Regional Police is a long-time supporter of Special Olympics Ontario, having hosted two Games, in 2000 and 2013," said a news release about the event.

Participants were encouraged to dress up as their favourite Canadian icons. This year was the most successful iteration ever, with nearly $50,000 raised for the charity.