York-Simcoe candidates gear up for federal election

Residents living in the riding of York-Simcoe have mere weeks to decide their candidate ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

The rural riding has been through two elections since 2019 and will soon enter its third.

"I'm out there fighting every day, knocking on every door, and I always say if people are working seven days per week, I'll work eight, and that's how I run this campaign," said York-Simcoe Conservative candidate Scot Davidson.

Davidson initially took over the reins in 2019 after competing in a by-election to take long-time MP Peter Van Loans' seat in Ottawa.

Months later, he competed in the federal election and won again.

Fast-forward to today, and he has several competitors vying for the seat, including Liberal candidate Daniella Johnson.

Johnson said she didn't hesitate to hit the campaign trail, "engaging with our community, knocking on doors, making phone calls, and allowing people to know who I am" as soon as the election was called.

Joining Johnson and Davidson on the campaign trail is NDP candidate Benjamin Jenkins.

Jenkins said the party would officially announce him as its 2021 York-Simcoe candidate later this week.

The young politician will have to make up ground as he enters the race nearly two weeks later.

"We will be knocking on doors, handing out leaflets. We will try to get signs up. We'll be doing everything you expect from a usual campaign, but we'll be doing so in the most safe and secure manner as possible," said Jenkins.

On Monday, the candidates mentioned key issues that constituents have voiced so far during their campaigning. Many issues revolve around housing, education, clean drinking water, and health care.

"Top of mind for me is childcare. Affordable childcare. Accessibility. Creating job opportunities for better quality care by supporting our early childhood educators," added Johnson.

"There's still the ongoing situation on Georgina Island. There has been some progress there but nowhere near enough," Jenkins said via Skype.

"Health care is coming up time and time again," Davidson noted. "I'm one of the only federal ridings without a hospital, so health care is important as well as affordability and housing costs."

The Green Party announced Monday that Nhattan Lam would represent the party in the upcoming election. The People's Party of Canada (PPC) website shows that Mike Lotter will be its candidate.