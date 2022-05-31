York Simcoe candidates not slowing down until election day

York Simcoe candidates aren't slowing down with just two days to the provincial election.

"I think my message of love and compassion for the least among us is resonating," said Liberal candidate Walter Alvarez-Bardales.

Born in Guatemala during a civil war, Alvarez-Bardales said his life experience inspired him to run for a seat at Queen's Park, along with wanting to be the voice of love within a divisive era.

"I came to Canada as a refugee, and I had a lot of hardships in my life, but the compassion of Canadians and Ontarians is what made this miracle happen," he noted.

He said education, healthcare, seniors, and addressing concerns surrounding the Bradford bypass are his top priorities.

"I find the voters are very divided on that issue. I don't want to stand in the way of progress, but it's got to be responsible," said Alvarez- Bardales.

Green Party candidate Julie Stewart said her passion for education and the environment is what she's selling.

"I'm incredibly concerned with the Conservative's policies where they are just not worrying about it, building highways, plowing through the Greenbelt, building more gas-powered plants."

Stewart highlighted her party's platform to scrap the Bradford bypass if elected.

"It didn't get all the environmental assessments that it should have, and the ones it did get showed adverse effects to Lake Simcoe," she added.

Both NDP candidate Spencer Ki and incumbent Caroline Mulroney declined to be interviewed.

Four other candidates hope to get votes on Thursday, including Ontario Moderate Party's Franco Colavecchia, New Blue candidate Brent Fellman, Ontario Party candidate Alana Hollander, and Libertarian Zachary Tisdale.

