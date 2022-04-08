York-Simcoe MPP set to announce agricultural funding in Bradford
York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney will be in Bradford Friday morning to announce the approval of multiple new projects for farmers.
Five local farms have been approved under the Agri-Tech Innovation Program, which seeks to improve workplace conditions and examine labour shortages within the agricultural industry.
The funding will improve safety for workers and provide new technology to increase efficiency.
The selected farms include Bradford Greenhouses, Hillside Gardens, L & D Farragina, Gwillimdale Farms, and Top Box Produce.
The announcement will be made at Bradford Greenhouse Garden Gallery Friday morning.
Mulroney will be joined by Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, the Holland Marsh Growers Association and representatives of the chosen farms.
The overall investment between the five projects is $452,093.
Last month, the Ontario government announced a $22 million investment through the Agri-Tech Program to fund 170 projects across the province.
-
National women's team to celebrate Olympic gold medal at BC PlaceIt’s a golden homecoming for Canada’s national women’s soccer team, which will play its first match at BC Place in many years when it hosts Nigeria Friday night.
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase againA Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoodsCalgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouseA Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
-
Alberta correctional peace officers can be exempted from clean-shaven requirementThe Alberta government says it has changed a policy that required applicants seeking to become correctional peace officers to be clean shaven.
-
Sudbury Five game in support of Sick KidsIn his four short years, Everett Cacciotti had a big impact on those around him.
-
'Vibrant and thriving': Ground broken for The Parks towers on Jasper AvenueConstruction officially began on a 1,000 residential unit tower project on Jasper Avenue and 108 Street Friday, as the proponents and dignitaries broke ground on The Parks.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline shut down after suspicious package found near Wabamun, Alta.The Trans Mountain pipeline in Alberta stopped transporting oil Friday as police investigated a suspicious package.
-
Amazon warehouse in Alberta sees comeback of union drive after a landmark labour victory in U.S.Teamsters Canada is reviving union drive for workers in an Amazon fulfillment centre in south Edmonton, planning to build on the momentum raised by the first successful Amazon Union in New York