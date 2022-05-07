York Street Farmers' Market returns for the season

Spring is here, summer is around the corner, and a sure sign of that is the return of the York Street Farmers’ Market.

Local vendors are set up along York Street in the ByWard Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from now to October.

Ottawa Markets Executive Director Zachary Dayler tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that the start of market season is always exciting.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement for people to get out into the nice weather, pick up those tomato plants, those pepper plants—we even have one vendor, Rutabaga Ranch, who’s got some radishes out—and start getting into that weekend routine,” he said, speaking on CFRA Live! with Andrew Pinsent.

Dayler says the ByWard Market really comes to life at this time of the year.

“We have a number of our seven-day-a-week vendors who’ve got some great plants, perennials, annuals out, the stuff to beautify not only our streetscape but your balconies and front porches,” he said. “We also have Parkdale opening up today in Wellington West. If you’re looking for an activity, hop on the LRT or hop in your car and visit.”

Markets also bring a sense of community, Dayler says.

“People really love to come and talk to the grower, the producer or the artisan about what they’re doing, how they’re doing it. The care for the product really comes across,” he said. “In recent years, markets have started to include some other really exciting vendors. Today at York Street Farmers' Market, we have Four Goats Farm, who has a variety of meat products. As well, we have Upper Canada Creamery there. You get this experience of unique products, unique vendors that you don’t really find in your local grocery store on a regular basis.”

The York Street Farmers’ Market can be found on York between William Street and Dalhousie Street and is open every Saturday. The Parkdale Market is at 366 Parkdale Ave., between Wellington Street West and Armstrong Street, and is open seven days a week.

The @Wellington_West is leading the Junkyard Symphony around the neighbourhood to let people know the @OttawaMarkets opens at Parkdale today! pic.twitter.com/g3JLwZ2Eub