York Street road closure starts Monday
CTVNewsLondon.ca Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Kristylee Varley
Commuters take note of a temporary road closure in London starting Monday.
York Street will be closed between Talbot Street and Richmond Street so a crane can be removed and taken to a new development area.
Detours will be posted for using York Street, Richmond Street, Ridout Street Horton Street and Talbot Street.
Sidewalk restrictions and closures will also be required as part of the weekd and pedestrians are encouraged to use nearby streets.
Transit riders are also advised to visit the LTC website for service information.
According to the city, access to businesses, home and properties in the area will be maintined during the closure.
Work should be wrapped up and traffic back to normal on Wednesday.
